Home » Other Sports News » Russian volleyball player Moroz…

Russian volleyball player Moroz gets doping ban

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 5:28 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian volleyball player Pavel Moroz has been given an 18-month doping ban.

The Russian anti-doping agency says the sanction is backdated to Nov. 12, 2018, around the time when the 32-year-old Moroz reportedly gave a positive sample.

The agency has not said what banned substance was found.

Known for his big serve, the Ukraine-born Moroz played 22 games for the Russian men’s national team between 2012 and 2015 and has played for clubs in Russia and South Korea.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up