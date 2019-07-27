Australian swimmer tests positive for banned substance

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack of Australia tested positive for a banned substance she says she…

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack of Australia tested positive for a banned substance she says she did not knowingly consume but which forced her withdrawal before the world championships.

She has been notified of the result following an out-of-competition drug test June 26, Swimming Australia said Saturday. She was suspended from the Australian team and sent home from its pre-worlds training camp in Japan.

“I did NOT take this substance knowingly,” she wrote on Instagram. “Swimming has been my passion since I was 10 years old and I would never intentionally take a banned substance that would disrespect my sport and jeopardize my career.”

Jack said she and her team are doing everything they can to find out when and how the substance “has come into contact with my body.”

The 20-year-old swimmer initially cited personal reasons for her sudden withdrawal from worlds, and Swimming Australia had declined to elaborate.

Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell said the governing body is “bitterly disappointed” about the positive test but will continue to support Jack.

“We stand for clean sport,” Aussie star Cate Campbell said, “and I think the fact that Shayna isn’t here at the moment strengthens that stance.”

The matter figures to embarrass the Australian team, some of whom have been critical of FINA’s handling of doping matters.

“Once more information comes to light we can pass judgment,” Campbell said. “But at the moment the Australian team stands for clean sport and unfortunately that is why Shayna is not with it.”

Australian Mack Horton snubbed Sun Yang on the medals podium after finishing second to the Chinese star in the 400-meter freestyle. Horton is angry that FINA allowed Sun to compete at worlds before his hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport involving a clash with drug testers.

___

Associated Press freelancer Jolene Latimer contributed to this report.

___

More AP swimming: https://apnews.com/Swimming and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.