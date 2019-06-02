202
Petrucci beats Marquez for emotional 1st MotoGP victory

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 9:41 am 06/02/2019 09:41am
Danilo Petrucci of Italy held off Marc Marquez to gain an emotional first ever MotoGP victory on Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix.

Titleholder Marquez briefly took the lead on the last lap but Petrucci managed to edge out the five-time champion by 0.043 seconds, much to the home fans’ delight.

The 28-year-old Petrucci could clearly be seen crying after he crossed the line at the Mugello circuit for his first win on his 125th start in the premier class.

Petrucci’s Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso was third, 0.338 off the pace.

Marquez, who had won three of the previous four races on his Honda, extended his lead in the standings to 12 points over Dovizioso.

There was disappointment for seven-time champion Valentino Rossi, who crashed out early in his home race.

