202
Home » Other Sports News » Louisville shuts out ECU…

Louisville shuts out ECU 12-0 to clinch NCAA super regional

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 6:02 pm 06/08/2019 06:02pm
Share

Bobby Miller carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Lavey had three RBI and the Cardinals beat East Carolina 12-0 on Saturday to clinch the NCAA super regional and reach its fourth College World Series since 2013.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bobby Miller’s awareness of the so-called jinx that cautions against knowing about potential no-hitters didn’t stop the Louisville right-hander from being curious about his achievement.

When his remarkable attempt fell short with a solid ninth-inning single, Miller wasn’t disappointed because he fulfilled his objective of getting the Cardinals back to the College World Series.

Miller carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Lavey had three RBI and the Cardinals beat East Carolina 12-0 on Saturday to sweep the NCAA super regional and reach its fourth CWS since 2013.

Important as that goal was for the seventh-seeded Cardinals, Miller’s flirtation with a no-hitter held the attention.

Miller (7-1) hit Chandler Jenkins with a pitch to start the ninth before Thomas Francisco singled through the hole to right to end his bid for the Cardinals’ first no-hitter since March 26, 1983 by Dave McCormick against Cincinnati. It would have been the eighth no-hitter in NCAA postseason history and the first in a super regional. Michael Kirian relieved the sophomore right-hander, who walked off to a standing ovation and hugs from teammates. Miller struck out five, walked two and hit a batter in facing 27 batters.

“Not really upset honestly, it could have come eventually,” Miller said. “I have to give credit to them, they are a great team. They are super hard to get out, I don’t blame them honestly. I had all the faith in the world in Kirian, he’s a great pitcher. I knew he was going to come in and shut it down.”

Kirian walked Bryant Packard to load the bases before a double play at the plate. He then hit Alec Burleson before Jake Washer’s game-ending fly to center to preserve the shutout. Louisville earned its fifth trip to Omaha, Nebraska, and second in three years.

Lavey hit a two-run double in the third and doubled in another run in the ninth for the Cardinals (49-16) who scored three runs each in the second, third, fifth and ninth innings. Louisville outscored No. 10 seed ECU (47-18) 26-1 and allowed just eight hits in sweeping the best-of-three series.

“I don’t know if it gets more complete than that,” Cardinals coach Dan McDonnell said. “Two quality starts, with double-digit runs and a big lead, against one of the top teams in the country. Fortunately, we jumped on them early.”

For a while, the Pirates seemed destined to settle for seven hits thanks to Miller’s remarkable pitching.

His fastball remained well above 90 mph even into the ninth, while his breaking balls and inside pitches frustrated ECU. The combination kept Miller perfect until the third, when he allowed a third-inning walk to Dusty Baker before getting an inning-ending double play to stay on track for the minimum 27 batters.

Louisville’s offense meanwhile continued clicking offensively with 14 hits a day after piling up 18 in Friday’s 14-1 shellacking.

Lavey was 3-for-3 while Drew Campbell was 3 for 5 with two RBI delivered with a second-inning triple off Burleson (6-2) that got the Cardinals started. Campbell eventually scored on a wild pitch.

That turned out to be all the support Miller needed, though they continued hitting the ball well. Especially the bottom of the order, where Lavey, Campbell and Davis combined for six hits and seven RBI. Leadoff hitter Lucas Dunn had two RBI.

NO REGRETS

Rough as the weekend ended for an ECU squad hopeful of reaching its first CWS, Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said he urged his players not to dwell on the outcome, just continue working toward that trip to Omaha.

“I just wish we could have played better here,” he said. “Louisville played unbelievable baseball for two days. We just ran out of gas.”

Added shortstop Turner Brown, “This weekend doesn’t define our season. I think we are a national team now. We’ve molded the foundation to get us there.”

BIG REBOUND

On the brink of elimination in last weekend’s regional, Louisville rebounded with three wins and has now won five in a row. The Cardinals became the first qualifier for the next weekend’s CWS.

WEATHER PERMITTED

The threat of severe weather resulted in the game being moved up three hours to a noon start. Overcast skies hovered at the start, but rain never fell and the sun even broke through by game’s end.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Today in History: June 15
Primary day in Virginia
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families