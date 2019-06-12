202
Kenyan marathon runner tests positive for strychnine

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 5:01 am 06/12/2019 05:01am
MONACO (AP) — Kenyan marathon runner Felix Kirwa has been banned for nine months after testing positive for strychnine, a drug commonly known as rat poison.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa has been banned until Nov. 14 and disqualified from his second-place finish at the Singapore Marathon in December.

Kirwa is the brother of 2016 Olympic marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa, who was provisionally suspended last month after testing positive for EPO.

Felix Kirwa’s wins include the 2016 Singapore Marathon. He peaked at No. 104 in the event’s world rankings this year.

