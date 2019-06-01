202
1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 6:01 pm 06/09/2019 06:01pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Madison say one man died and another was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon.

Fire Department officials say the first man was found unresponsive in Lake Monona around 7:50 a.m. Sunday. The second man was found unresponsive in the water about an hour later.

A Fire Department spokeswoman tells the Wisconsin State Journal it’s possible both men may have suffered a medical emergency that caused them to go under water.

She says there is no indication that the two incidents were related.

