Vandy powers past LSU 13-4 and into SEC championship game

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Ty Duvall drove in four runs and Ethan Paul three, powering Vanderbilt into the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game with a 13-4 victory over LSU on Saturday.

The top-seeded Commodores (48-10), chasing their third SEC Tournament title and first since 2007, face defending champion Mississippi on Sunday. The Rebels defeated Georgia 5-3 in the other semifinal game.

SEC player of the year JJ Bledway also homered for the Commodores, along with Duvall and Paul. Duvall’s three-run shot fueled a six-run outburst in the sixth inning.

Kumar Rocker (8-5) managed to quiet the bats of the Tigers (37-24), who had exploded for 12 runs against Mississippi State Friday night. Rocker allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

The Tigers had three runs in the sixth, starting with Antoine Duplantis’ leadoff triple. Drew Bianco had an RBI single and Gavin Dugas a run-scoring groundout.

Vanderbilt has outscored its three tournament opponents 25-5.

