Swofford: August launch of ACC TV channel ‘on schedule’

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 2:54 pm 05/06/2019 02:54pm
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, Commissioner John Swofford speaks to the media during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C. Speaking Monday, May 6, 2019, at a regional Associated Press Sports Editors meeting in Greensboro, N.C., Swofford said "everything is on schedule" for the August launch of the league's TV channel. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says “everything is on schedule” for the August launch of the league’s TV channel.

Speaking Monday at a regional Associated Press Sports Editors meeting, Swofford says a focus now is getting more distribution deals for TV providers to carry the ACC Network. He said the channel has “hit every mark” so far in securing those deals because the league is partnered with Disney-owned ESPN, with Swofford saying: “Mickey Mouse carries a lot of weight.”

The league hopes the channel’s launch helps it close a financial gap with its power-conference peers, which has only grown in recent years.

