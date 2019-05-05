202
Other Sports News

Roglic retains Romandie title with time-trial stage win

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 10:08 am 05/05/2019 10:08am
Defending champion Primoz Roglic retained the Tour de Romandie title by winning the final-day time trial Sunday to extend his decisive lead.

Roglic was the only rider to complete the 16.85-kilometer (10 ½-mile) lakeside route in Geneva in under 20 minutes.

With his third stage win, the Slovenian rider ended the six-day race 49 seconds ahead of former world champion Rui Costa, who was seventh-fastest in the time trial.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, finished 1 minute 12 seconds back in third having been 10th in the time trial.

In blustery conditions Sunday, Victor Campenaerts — who broke the one-hour world record in Mexico last month — was 13 seconds behind Roglic. Filippo Ganna trailed by 15 seconds in third.

Romandie is Roglic’s third stage-race title this season after the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Topics:
