Huskers beat Michigan to make 1st B10 title game since 2014

Jordan Nwogu had three hits and knocked in four runs to help Michigan defeat Nebraska 18-8 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round on Saturday.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach had three hits and drove in three runs, and Robbie Palkert threw 5 1-3 innings of strong relief as Nebraska advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game with a 7-3 win over Michigan on Saturday night.

The fifth-seeded Cornhuskers (31-21) bounced back from an 18-8 loss to the second-seeded Wolverines (41-18) earlier Saturday to reach the title game Sunday for the first time since 2014. They’ll play fourth-seeded Minnesota or seventh-seeded Ohio State.

Jaxon Hallmark’s RBI double broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning. The Huskers scored two runs on walks, one on a hit batsman and another on an error. Michigan pitchers walked a season-high 13.

Palkert (5-3) left after Michigan loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth. Colby Gomes got Jimmy Kerr to pop out to end the game and earn his 12th save. Benjamin Keizer (4-1) took the loss.

In the first game between the teams, Jordan Nwogu had three hits and four RBIs for the Wolverines. Michigan scored seven runs on eight hits in the top of the first inning, including three before Nebraska recorded an out.

The Cornhuskers fell behind 9-0 before rallying with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

