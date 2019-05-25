Minnesota-Ohio State rematch postponed at Big Ten Tournament

202
By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 11:39 pm 05/25/2019 11:39pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Minnesota’s rematch with Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament has been postponed until Sunday because of the conference’s curfew and the threat of inclement weather.

The Gophers beat the Buckeyes 9-6 on Saturday to force a second semifinal. The winner will play Nebraska in the championship game later Sunday.

The length of the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday night would have pushed the start time for Ohio State-Minnesota past 11 p.m. CDT, the cutoff time for starting a game under conference rules.

Eduardo Estrada hit two homers to help Minnesota in the first game against Ohio State, and Max Meyer threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and struck out seven for the fourth-seeded Golden Gophers (29-26).

Seventh-seeded Ohio State (33-25) scored in the eighth on Brent Todys’ three-run double.

