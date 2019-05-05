202
Dazza, Salpeter win Prague international marathon

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 6:40 am 05/05/2019 06:40am
PRAGUE (AP) — Almahjoub Dazza of Bahrain won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel was the fastest woman in the race, clocking a record time.

Dazza pulled away from a group of four leading runners with about two kilometers to go to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 58 seconds. It was the second fastest time in the history of the race.

Dawit Wolde was second in 2:06:18, five seconds ahead of another Ethiopian runner Aychew Bantie.

Salpeter left behind the rest of the field 10 kilometers into the race and ran alone to finish in 2:19:46, a new race record and her personal best.

