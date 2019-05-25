202
Canadians defenseman Brett Kulak signs 3-year deal

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 4:37 pm 05/25/2019 04:37pm
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Brett Kulak.

The deal was announced Saturday and runs through the 2021-22 season, carrying an average annual value of $1.85 million.

The 25-year-old Kulak appeared in 57 games for the Canadiens last season and set career highs in goals (six), assists (11) and points (17).

He was acquired from the Calgary Flames last October for defensemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev.

Topics:
Brett Kulak montreal canadiens Other Sports News Sports
