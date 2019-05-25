Canadians defenseman Brett Kulak signs 3-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Brett Kulak.

The deal was announced Saturday and runs through the 2021-22 season, carrying an average annual value of $1.85 million.

The 25-year-old Kulak appeared in 57 games for the Canadiens last season and set career highs in goals (six), assists (11) and points (17).

He was acquired from the Calgary Flames last October for defensemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev.

