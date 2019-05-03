202
Arena Football League reaches broadcast deal with ESPN

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 12:53 pm 05/03/2019 12:53pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arena Football League has reached an agreement with ESPN to broadcast its games for the rest of the season.

The remaining regular-season games will be made available on ESPN3 and the ArenaBowl will be on ESPN2. ESPN3 is available on the ESPN App.

The Arena Football League season began last week. Six teams will play 12 regular-season games over 13 weeks. The top four advance to the playoffs.

Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement Friday he thinks the agreement with ESPN will help the league grow.

