Correction: Cherry Trees Destroyed story

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a story May 19 about vandalism at a California cherry tree farm, The Associated Press reported erroneously that former San Francisco 49ers center Jeremy Newberry played nearly two decades in…

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a story May 19 about vandalism at a California cherry tree farm, The Associated Press reported erroneously that former San Francisco 49ers center Jeremy Newberry played nearly two decades in the NFL. Newberry was in the league for 11 seasons.

A corrected version of the story is below:

2,000 cherry trees destroyed at ex-49er’s California orchard

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former San Francisco 49ers center Jeremy Newberry says vandals have destroyed nearly half of the 4,000 cherry trees recently planted at his Northern California orchard.

Newberry tells the San Francisco Chronicle that a worker at his Newberry Cherry Farm arrived May 15 to find 2,000 new trees plucked from their roots and snapped.

Contra Costa County sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the Brentwood orchard to take a report.

Newberry says he can’t imagine the effort it must have taken to cause such widespread damage. He says he’s heartbroken, but will replace the $30,000 worth of destroyed trees. And he plans to set up surveillance cameras.

The farm is still open for customers to pick cherries by the bucketful for purchase.

Newberry, now 43, was in the NFL for 11 seasons.

