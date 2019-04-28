202
Home » Other Sports News » Fuglsang of Denmark wins…

Fuglsang of Denmark wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 12:10 pm 04/28/2019 12:10pm
Share

Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, cycling's oldest classic in the books, after a solo breakaway in the closing part of the race.

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, cycling’s oldest classic in the books, after a solo breakaway in the closing part of the race.

Fuglsang shook off the last challengers on the final climb of the race, 15 kilometers from the finish, and easily held on to win by 27 seconds over Italian Davide Formolo. Maximilian Schachmann of Germany was third.

Along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Giro di Lombardia, Liege-Bastogne-Liege is part of the five so-called Monuments, the greatest one-day classics on the calendar.

The classic was raced in cold, windy and wet conditions, making the arduous 256-kilometer trek across the wooded hills of the Ardennes in southern Belgium even tougher.

At 34, it was the first major victory for Fuglsang.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
cycling denmark Jakob Fuglsang Liege-Bastogne-Liege Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 27
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600