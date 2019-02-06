202
The District is getting a professional rugby team next year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2019 2:38 pm 02/06/2019 02:38pm
From the Washington Valor and Capital City Go-Go to Mark Ein’s newfangled Washington Justice Overwatch esports team, the District can once again look forward to rooting for a new novelty sports team.

Professional rugby is coming to the District next year, according to The Washington Post.

Old Glory D.C. will field a team in new Major League Rugby league starting in 2020, joining nine existing teams in Denver, Seattle, San Diego, Salt Lake City, New Orleans, New York City, Toronto, Houston and Austin, Texas. Atlanta and Boston are also entering the league in 2020.

Chris Dunlavey of management firm Brailsford & Dunlavey and Paul Sheehy of Sheehy Auto Stores are the masterminds behind the team, recruiting the talent and paying the players. They secured the rights to the team last year.

“There’s risk to it,” Dunlavey told the Post, “but we both have enough of a passion about the sport and the belief in it as a good thing for our region that we want to get behind it.”

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Other Sports News rugby Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
