USA Gymnastics hires Kerry Perry as new president and CEO

USA Gymnastics is reaching outside the sport in an effort to move forward after a sex abuse scandal.

The organization hired Kerry Perry as its new president and CEO on Tuesday. She was the vice president of business development at Learfield Communications. Perry will officially start on Dec. 1.

She replaces Steve Penny, who resigned in March after 12 years on the job following criticism over the way USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse claims.

USA Gymnastics has been rocked by accusations of sexual misconduct against Larry Nassar, the former national team doctor from 1996-2015. Nassar is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

He’s awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.

