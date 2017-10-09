NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Oct. 8. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Gun Runner (28) 4-C 5-4-1-0 324 1 2. Arrogate (4) 4-C 4-2-1-0 281 2 3. Collected 4-C 4-4-0-0 205 3 4. Stellar Wind 5-M 3-3-0-0 179 6 5. Lady Eli 5-M 4-3-1-0 175 5 6. West Coast (1) 3-C 8-6-2-0 172 4 7. Beach Patrol 4-C 6-2-1-1 85 7 8. Drefong 4-C 2-1-0-0 69 8 9. Mor Spirit 4-R 4-3-1-0 66 9 10. World Approval 5-G 5-4-0-0 50 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Forever Unbridled 58, Lady Aurelia 37, Elate 32, Songbird 28, Abel Tasman 19, Vale Dori 11, Practical Joke 9, Keen Ice 8, Sharp Azteca 7, Bolt d’Oro 6, Takaful 5, Mind Your Biscuits 4, Unique Bella 3, Shaman Ghost 3, Mubtaahij 2, Paradise Woods 2, Oscar Performance 1.

