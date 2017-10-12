Milwaukee speedskating coach, Robert Fenn, dies at 73

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Robert Fenn, a Milwaukee-based speedskating coach who mentored two-time Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis, has died. He was 73.

A funeral notice from his family says Fenn died unexpectedly Sunday at his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Fenn was also an accomplished speedskater and won gold and bronze medals at the short-track world championships in 1976..

Affectionately known as “Roscoe,” Fenn was born in New York City and worked as a carpenter. But he became best known as a coach at the Petit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. That’s where he coached Davis.

Davis tells the newspaper that Fenn “was the best guy you could have in your corner” and called him “a pillar of confidence.”

Funeral services are scheduled for next week.

