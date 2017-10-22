Fight Schedule

Oct. 27

At Sport-und-Kongresshalle Schwerin, Schwerin, Germany, Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant, 12, super middleweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

Oct. 28

At Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales (SHO), Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam, 12, for Joshua’s IBF heavyweight title; Kal Yafai vs. Sho Ishida, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title; Lenroy Thomas vs. David Allen, 12, for Thomas’ Commonwealth (British Empire) heavyweight title; Frank Buglioni vs. Callum Johnson, 12, for Buglioni’s British and Johnson’s Commonwealth light heavyweight titles; Dillian Whyte vs. Robert Helenius, 12, for the vacant WBC Silver heavyweight title.

Nov. 2

At Casino Del Sol, Tuscon, Ariz. (ESPN2), Jesus Soto Karass vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10, welterweights.

Nov. 4

At Monte Carlo (HBO), Dmitry Bivol vs. Trent Broadhurst, 12, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title; Jamie McDonnell vs. Liborio Solis, 12, for McDonnell’s WBA World bantamweight title; Scott Quigg vs. Oleg Yefimovich, 12, featherweights; Agit Kabayel vs. Dereck Chisora, 12, for Kabayel’s European heavyweight title.

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Deontay Wilder vs. Bermane Stiverne, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Sergey Lipinets vs. Akihiro Kondo, 12, for the vacant IBF super lightweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Eric Molina, 12, heavyweights; Shawn Porter vs. Adrian Granados, 10, welterweights.

Nov. 10

At Masonic Temple & Performing Arts Center, Cleveland (SHO), Luis Rosa vs. Yuandale Evans, 10, featherweights; Radzhab Butaev vs. Juan Ruiz, 10, junior middleweights.

Nov. 11

At Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y. (HBO), Daniel Jacobs vs. Luis Arias, 12, middleweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach, 12, heavyweights; Cletus Seldin vs. Roberto Ortiz, 10, junior welterweights.

At SaveMart Center, Fresno, Calif. (ESPN), Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title; Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed, 10, for Ramirez’s WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title; Alex Saucedo vs. Gustavo Vittori, 10, junior welterweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Anthony Dirrell vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights.

Nov. 17

At Federal Credit Union Center, Flint, Mich. (FS1), Anthony Dirrell vs. Denis Douglin, 10, super middleweights.

Nov. 18

At SSW Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton vs. Horacio Garcia, 10, featherweights; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jamie Conlan, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title; Zolani Tete vs. Siboniso Gonya, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title; Jono Carroll vs. Declan Geraghty, 10, for Carroll’s IBF East/West Europe super featherweight title; Darryll Williams vs. Lennox Clarke, 10, for Williams’ BBBofC English super middleweight title.

Nov. 21

At St. Petersburg, Fla. (FS1), Devon Alexander vs. Walter Castillo, 10, welterweights; Bryant Perrella vs. Alex Martin, 10, welterweights.

Nov. 25

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, 12, light heavyweights.

Dec. 2

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali, 12, for Cotto’s WBO World junior middleweight title.

Dec. 9

At The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO World super featherweight title; Christopher Diaz vs. Casey Ramos, 10, junior lightweights.

