Trinity Rodman’s ‘bit of magic’ sends US into Olympic soccer semifinals with 1-0 win over Japan

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States celebrates scoring with Emily Fox #2 during extra time against Japan during the Women's Quarterfinal match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States celebrates scoring with Emily Fox #2 during extra time against Japan during the Women's Quarterfinal match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images) PARIS (AP) — Mallory Swanson says Trinity Rodman gave the United States a bit of magic when the team needed it most.

Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women’s soccer semifinals at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.

“Ultimately in games like this, sometimes it just takes a little bit of magic, and little bit of individual brilliance, and that’s what Trin did,” Swanson said.

The United States will face Germany in a semifinal match in Lyon on Tuesday. The 2016 Olympics champion Germany advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Canada in Marseille. The U.S. beat Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

The U.S. is guaranteed two more matches in France: Get through the semis with a win and it’s on to the gold medal match; lose and there’s still the bronze up for grabs.

The U.S. went into the knockout match undefeated and outscoring opponents 9-2 at the Paris Games under new coach Emma Hayes but Japan foiled the Americans with steady defense.

Rodman’s goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration.

“I kind of blacked out,” Rodman said with a laugh when asked to describe the goal. “That’s like the best moment in my career.”

It was Rodman’s third goal of the tournament. She nearly scored again in the second extra period.

“I keep saying this but we want to just keep improving and I think that’s what we’re doing,” she said. “Being around so many players and staff that want to improve every single day is helping me be my best self and my most confident self.”

Afterward, several of the Japanese players collapsed on the field in tears. U.S. captain Lindsey Horan embraced Riko Ueki.

Former U.S. women’s national team stars Megan Rapinoe and Mia Hamm, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg, were among the fans at a packed Parc des Princes.

Rapinoe and Hamm celebrated wildly together in the stands along with U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone when Rodman scored.

“It’s not always flashy,” Hayes said about the tense match. “It’s not always what fans want to see, but this is football, and football requires different tactical abilities from game to game. We played the right game for the right opponent.”

Hayes, the former boss at Chelsea, was hired last fall to lead the Americans after they struggled at last summer’s Women’s World Cup and were eliminated from the tournament earlier than ever before.

Japan had two good chances in quick succession in the first half. Mina Tanaka’s attempt was smothered by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher before Miyabi Moriya blasted a shot from about 12 yards that went over the goal.

“They’re exceptional,” Hayes said about Japan. “Their block is the best in the world at doing that, in terms of the way they shift, the way they step, the way they read the rotations. They work their socks off.”

Swanson, who also has three goals in the tournament, had the best opportunities for the United States in the second half. But the U.S. was uncharacteristically plagued with errant passes and missed opportunities.

Rodman’s blast after a free kick in the 90th minute bounced off of a Japanese defender and was cleared away.

It was a tight match between familiar opponents. Japan defeated the United States in the final of the 2011 Women’s World Cup. The next year, the Americans beat Japan in the 2012 Olympic final for the gold. The title in London would be the last of a record four gold medals for the United States in the Olympics.

The Americans won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games after a loss to Canada in the semifinals. Japan fell on home soil to Sweden in the quarterfinals at the COVID-delayed tournament.

The United States also defeated Japan at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Carli Lloyd scored three goals within the first 16 minutes and the U.S. went on to win 5-2.

The United States made one change to its starting lineup for the team’s quarterfinal match against Japan in Paris. Korbin Albert replaced Sam Coffey in the midfield. Coffey was ineligible for the game because of yellow card accumulation.

The U.S. also made forward Jaedyn Shaw available after she missed the first three games with a leg injury.

