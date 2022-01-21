CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Home » Olympics » White 1 of 4…

White 1 of 4 US snowboarders to defend Olympic titles

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team Friday, along with Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard.

Only White had to sweat out his spot on the team after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle.

He finished third last week at a World Cup halfpipe contest in Switzerland to eliminate any doubt about his spot, and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team made it official when they announced the 26-person team.

Kim won the gold in women’s halfpipe in 2018, while Anderson and Gerard won in slopestyle.

Lindsey Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, made her fifth Olympics in snowboardcross and Alex Diebold, the wax technician-turned-2014 bronze medalist, is back at the games.

The rest of the team:

Maddie Mastro, Zoe Kalapos, Tessa Maud (women’s halfpipe). Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Lucas Foster (men’s halfpipe). Hailey Langland, Julia Marino, Courtney Rummel (women’s slopestyle/big air). Dusty Henricksen, Chris Corning, Arvada, Colorado Sean FitzSimons (men’s slopestyle/big air). Faye Gulini, Stacy Gaskill, Meghan Tierney (women’s snowboardcross). Nick Baumgartner, Hagen Kearney, Alex Deibold, Mick Dierdorff (men’s snowboardcross). Robby Burns, Cody Winters (men’s parallel giant slalom).

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up