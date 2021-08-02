CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
2-time US champion Alysa Liu competing at Olympic qualifier

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 2:10 PM

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu will compete at the Nebelhorn Trophy next month in the final qualifying competition for the Winter Olympics.

The event is set for Sept. 21-25 in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Based on the results at the ISU World Championships this year, the United States earned two Olympic berths at Beijing in both the women’s and men’s categories. The U.S. can get a third in each if Liu and Vincent Zhou place well in Germany. Liu and Zhou each must finish in the top six. The Nebelhorn field isn’t nearly as strong as other international competitions such as the Grand Prix series.

Liu, 16, will make her senior international debut this season. She is the 2020 world junior bronze medalist and won her two national titles before she was old enough to compete on the senior level abroad.

Zhou is the 2019 world bronze medalist and a 2018 Olympian.

The U.S. already secured two Olympic entries in the pairs and three spots in ice dance at the 2021 worlds.

