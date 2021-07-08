Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Va. correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon | Concern for kids as delta spreads | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Spain’s Hernangómez injures shoulder, will miss Tokyo Games

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 10:04 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez will miss the Tokyo Olympics after dislocating his left shoulder during an exhibition victory Thursday over France, a significant blow for the reigning World Cup champions.

Hernangómez — who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves — was in the starting lineup for what became Spain’s 86-77 win in its second warm-up game for the Tokyo Olympics. He was evaluated in Malaga, Spain and the team later announced that his Olympic plans were over.

“At this time, the only concern of all parties is the health of the player and that he has a recovery as prompt and satisfactory as possible, allowing him to return with all his strength to the courts,” the Spanish federation said.

Spain and France are scheduled to play again this weekend. Spain is then scheduled to fly to Las Vegas and will be one of the teams that plays the U.S. in an exhibition before the teams head to Tokyo.

“We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team,” the Timberwolves said Thursday night. “We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”

Hernangómez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 minutes per game for Minnesota this season. He had three points for Spain on Thursday, leaving the game after playing 7 ½ minutes.

