Roglic caps Slovenia’s run with Olympic time trial win

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 4:20 AM

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Primoz Roglic capped an incredible month for Slovenian cycling by winning the Olympic time trial on Wednesday.

Roglic finished in 55 minutes, 04.19 seconds, adding a gold medal for Slovenia to the bronze teammate Tadej Pogecar won in the Olympic road race. Pogecar also cruised to his second consecutive Tour de France title earlier this month.

Roglic’s closest rival was Dutch time trial specialist Tom Dumoulin, who finished more than a minute behind to win his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Rohan Dennis of Australia claimed the bronze medal while the prerace favorite, Italian time trial champ Filippo Ganna, faded over the final kilometers and finished fifth.

