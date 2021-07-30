2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

July 30, 2021, 9:54 PM

Simone Biles will not participate in Sunday’s vault and uneven bars competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement after consultation with their medical staff, Biles has elected to withdraw from the events. She will continue to be evaluated to determine if she can compete in the floor exercise and balance beam finals.

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP.

