Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars

Simone Biles will not participate in Sunday’s vault and uneven bars competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.
USA Gymnastics said in a statement after consultation with their medical staff, Biles has elected to withdraw from the events. She will continue to be evaluated to determine if she can compete in the floor exercise and balance beam finals.
After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ
— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021