Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Olympics » 2 more Olympic athletes…

2 more Olympic athletes among 91 total Tokyo virus cases

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Two athletes were among four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally Thursday of people accredited for the Tokyo Games who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, bringing the number to 91.

Skateboarder Candy Jacobs of the Netherlands and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic tested positive and had to leave the village to enter a quarantine hotel in cases announced Wednesday.

Two additional “Games-concerned personnel” — a category that includes team coaches and officials — staying in the village overlooking Tokyo Bay were included in the 91 total cases listed by organizers since July 1.

That number does not include athletes who tested positive at home before their scheduled travel to Tokyo for events they will now miss.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Coronavirus | Sports | World News

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up