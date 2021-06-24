Andy Murray picked for British team to defend Olympic gold

LONDON (AP) — Two-time defending champion Andy Murray will attempt to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal after being…

LONDON (AP) — Two-time defending champion Andy Murray will attempt to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal after being named to the British team on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Murray will compete in singles and doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, his fourth games overall. The games open July 23.

“The Olympics means a huge amount to me,” Murray said. “It’s a massive honor to be able to compete at a fourth games. Leading Team GB out at the opening ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career. Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Murray is the only men’s player with two gold medals in singles. He beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after topping Roger Federer in straight sets for gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

The former top-ranked player is preparing for Wimbledon next week. He’s ranked 119th.

Dan Evans was also selected to compete in singles and doubles in Tokyo. The 26th-ranked Evans will partner with Neal Skupski, and Murray will play with Joe Salisbury in doubles.

Heather Watson and Australian-born Johanna Konta were selected to play singles, and they will partner for doubles. It will be the third Olympics for Watson and the second for Konta.

