CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Olympics » Olympic champion Vezzali to…

Olympic champion Vezzali to oversee sports in Italy

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 9:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Six-time Olympic fencing champion Valentina Vezzali was named the Italian government’s cabinet undersecretary in charge of sports on Friday.

The 47-year-old Vezzali will oversee relations with the Italian Olympic Committee, known as CONI, and also manage amateur sports across the country.

She will immediately be tested by government measures aimed at containing spread of the coronavirus that limit the practice of many sports.

The announcement was welcomed by CONI after Italy narrowly avoided being put on probation by the International Olympic Committee in January because of supposed interference by the previous government.

CONI president Giovanni Malagò said Vezzali’s nomination was “exactly” what the Olympic body hoped for.

“We had asked for someone competent who knows our problems, which are numerous and unfortunately urgent,” Malagò said, noting that Vezzali is “the winningest female athlete in Italian sports history.”

Vezzali, who retired in 2016, also won a silver and two bronzes for a total of eight medals in her Olympic career — plus 16 golds at the world championships and 13 European titles.

Vincenzo Spadafora was the sports minister in the previous government.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

As its disability claims backlog grows, VBA hoping for return to normal by fall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up