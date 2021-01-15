CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Olympics » Olympic sailing champ says…

Olympic sailing champ says she was assaulted by official

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 2:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou of Greece has accused an unnamed sporting official of sexually assaulting her in 1998 during preparations for the Sydney Games.

Bekatorou, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a “lewd act” after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations.

Bekatorou said she had made it clear that the act was not consensual, adding that she was left feeling “exhausted and humiliated.”

The AP does not usually identify people who say they were sexually assaulted, but Bekatorou made her allegation on Thursday while speaking at an online event organized by the ministry of culture and sport. A transcript of the event was released on Friday.

She did not name the official but described him as having a senior rank in the federation.

In a statement Friday, the sailing federation said it had not received any formal or informal complaint from Bekatorou but urged her to make one.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up