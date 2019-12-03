Home » Olympics » Silver medalist Kenworthy shifts…

Silver medalist Kenworthy shifts from US to Britain

The Associated Press

December 3, 2019, 5:55 PM

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy has changed countries and will ski for Britain if he qualifies for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Kenworthy was part of a U.S. medals sweep in slopestyle at freestyle skiing’s debut at the 2014 Olympics. He finished last in the finals last year in South Korea.

Kenworthy was born in England but his family moved to Telluride, Colorado, when he was 2.

GB Snowsport said it approved Kenworthy’s request to change countries Tuesday and that the 28-year old can begin skiing for Britain immediately.

