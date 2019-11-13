US drops to 1-3 in Olympic baseball qualifying

The United States dropped to 1-3 in the super round of an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament, losing to Australia 2-1…

The United States dropped to 1-3 in the super round of an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament, losing to Australia 2-1 on Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.

Minnesota prospect Aaron Whitefield hit a two-run single in the first off Boston’s Tanner Houck at the Premier12 tournament game.

The U.S. was held to four hits, including an eighth-inning home run by Oakland’s Mark Payton off Ryan Searle.

Winner Tim Atherton allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings, and former big leaguer Peter Moylan got two outs. Jon Kennedy retired two batters for the save, including the New York Yankees’ Erik Kratz on a game-ending flyout.

Mexico was 3-0 heading into its game against Japan later Wednesday,

Managed by Scott Brosius, the U.S. plays Taiwan on Friday. The top finisher from the Americas qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics next year. The second-place finisher from the Americas goes to a final qualifying tournament in March or April.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.