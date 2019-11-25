Olympic champ Bruny Surin loses in run for local Quebec seat

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Olympic champion sprinter Bruny Surin was just beaten to the tape in his first political race.…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Olympic champion sprinter Bruny Surin was just beaten to the tape in his first political race.

He ran in a municipal district contest in Laval, Quebec, outside Montreal. He lost Sunday by 82 votes in his bid to become councilor.

Surin has said his interest in healthy lifestyles and community involvement was behind his decision to enter politics. The seat was vacant after the death of the previous councilor.

The four-time Olympian lost to Michel Trottier — 1,501 votes to 1,419— in the Marc-Aurele-Fortin district.

The 52-year-old Surin was on the Canadian team that won the 4×100 meter relay at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Since retiring from track and field in 2002, he has worked as a businessman, speaker and head of a foundation that promotes healthy living for youngsters.

