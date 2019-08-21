Chock, Bates headline International Figure Skating Classic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Olympic ice dancers champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off their win at Four…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Olympic ice dancers champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off their win at Four Continents, will compete at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic for the first time next month.

The third stop on the ISU Challenger Series begins Sept. 17 at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex.

World bronze medalist Vincent Zhou will make his season debut in the men’s competition, while world junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi will compete ahead of his Grand Prix Series debut this fall.

U.S. pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc return to defend their International Classic title, while the women’s event features world junior bronze medalist Ting Cui, and Hanna Harrel, who will be making her senior international debut.

