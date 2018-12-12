202.5
US relay teams set short course world records

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 9:32 am 12/12/2018 09:32am
Gold medalist and world record holder USA's, from left, Olivia Smoliga, Katie Meili, Kelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford hold their medals after winning the women's 4x50m medley relay during ceremonies at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. USA broke the record with a time of 1:42.38 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The United States has set a world record in the 4×50-meter mixed freestyle at the world short-course swimming championships.

The U.S. team of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia won in 1 minute, 27.89 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands and Russia.

The Americans beat the previous world record of 1:28.39 set by the Netherlands in Copenhagen in 2011.

Dahlia and Comerford also helped the U.S. set a world record in the women’s 4×50 medley, combining with Olivia Smoliga and Katie Meili for a time of 1:42.38. China was second with the Netherlands third.

The previous record of 1:43.27 was set by the U.S. in Canada in 2016.

