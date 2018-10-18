202
Bach says Buenos Aires could be excellent 2032 Olympics host

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 4:25 pm 10/18/2018 04:25pm
In this photo provided by the OIS/IOC, former IOC President Jacques Rogge, center, and current IOC President Thomas Bach, second from right, applaud as Argentina celebrates winning the Basketball 3x3 Men's gold medal game during The Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Gabriel Heusi for OIS/IOC via AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Buenos Aires could aspire for more than the Youth Olympics it is staging.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said on Thursday that it was up to Argentina to make a bid for the 2032 Summer Games but added the capital city would be an excellent host.

Gerardo Werthein, who heads the Argentine Olympic Committee, said there was no consensus yet on a 2032 Buenos Aires bid.

The next Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo in 2020, Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

The Youth Olympics closes on Thursday.

