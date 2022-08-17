WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Sweden, Finland advance to world junior hockey semifinals

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:18 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Emil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.

Isak Rosen opened the scoring for Sweden on a power play in the first period. Gustavs Ozolins tied it late in second period. Jesper Wallstedt made 12 saves for Sweden.

In the first quarterfinal, Finland beat Germany 5-2. In the night session, Canada faced Switzerland, and the defending champion United States opposed the Czech Republic.

Roby Jarventie had two goals and two assists for Finland. Kasper Simontaival and Joel Maatta each had a goal and an assist, with Finland scoring four times on the power play.

Roni Hirvonen also scored and Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves. Bennet Rossmy had two power-play goals for Germany.

