RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Cities near nuclear plant shelled | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Medic heads for front lines | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » NHL News » Canada trounces Japan 9-0…

Canada trounces Japan 9-0 at women’s hockey worlds

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion Canada trounced Japan 9-0 at the women’s world ice hockey championship on Sunday with eight players contributing goals in the one-sided encounter to rejoin the United States at the top of the Group A standings.

The record 11-time tournament winners wasted little time in getting off the mark when Victoria Bach opened the scoring in the second minute of the game with a power-play marker. Marie-Philip Poulin and Emma Maltais also scored in the first period to open a comfortable lead.

Blayre Turnbull added a fourth early in the second before the floodgates opened. Poulin got her second of the game at 33:09 with Ella Shelton and Jamie Lee Rattray also scoring within the next five minutes.

Japan was overmatched from the start and didn’t register a shot on goal until the dying seconds of the second period when already down 7-0.

Sarah Potomak and Sarah Fillier rounded out the scoring in the third period to complete Canada’s 17th straight victory, a stretch that spans the 2021 worlds, the Winter Olympics and now three games at the current tournament.

It was the second meeting of the teams at a world championship and represents an improvement of sorts for Japan, which lost the first in 1990 18-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up