Canada tops Finland 6-3, heads to quarters at world junior

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Team captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists Monday, leading Canada to a 6-3 win over Finland in Group A play in the world junior hockey championship.

Connor Bedard and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerester and William Dufour also scored for Canada (4-0-0), which finished atop Group A. Olen Zellweger had three assists.

Joakim Kemell had a goal and an assist and Samuel Helenius and Roby Jarventie also scored for Finland (3-1-0).

Canada’s Dylan Garand made 22 saves and Leevi Merilainen stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Finns.

Canada will face Group B’s Switzerland (1-3-0) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Finland also advanced, but must await the outcome of Monday’s late Group B game between Sweden (2-0-1) and Germany (2-0-1) to learn its opponent. The winner of that game will take on Latvia (1-2-1) in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The loser will face Finland.

Earlier Monday, Switzerland clinched its spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria (0-0-4).

Attilio Biasca’s goal in the third period was the winner for the Swiss. Joshua Fahrni and Jonas Taibel also scored in the win.

Leon Wallner and Ian Scherzer scored for Austria.

The reigning champion Americans (4-0-0) went undefeated in round-robin action and will take on Czechia (1-2-1), the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the medal games will go Saturday.

