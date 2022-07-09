RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1 in MLS

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 1:06 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory.

Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th.

Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).

