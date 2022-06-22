Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Memorial Cup: Wiebe gives Oil Kings 4-3 OT win over Sea Dogs

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 9:42 PM

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Jaxsen Wiebe completed a hat trick at 8:05 of 3-on-3 overtime to give the Edmonton Oil Kings a 4-3 victory over the host Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup.

Wiebe took the puck the length of the ice down the right side and fired a wrist shot from the circle that went in off goalie Nikolas Hurtubise’s left shoulder.

Wiebe also fought Riley Bezeau in the first period of the round-robin game. The 20-year-old right wing from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, had 10 goals in 51 regular-season games.

Western Hockey League champion Edmonton rebounded from an opening 4-3 loss to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan Cataractes on Tuesday night. Saint John beat the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 on Monday night in the tournament opener.

Carter Souch also scored for the Oil Kings and Sebastian Cossa made 36 saves.

After the teams combined for five goals in the first 10 minutes, Wiebe tied it at 3 on power play at 2:05 of the second period.

Edmonton raced to a 2-0 lead, with Wiebe connecting on a power play at 2:14 and Souch following 2:13 later. Raivis Kristians Ansons and Josh Lawrence scored in a 25-second span to tie it and William Dufour gave Saint John the lead midway through the period.

Nikolas Hurtubise made 27 saves for the Sea Dogs.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

On Thursday, Shawinigan will face Hamilton. Edmonton will play Hamilton on Friday night, and Saint John will face Shawinigan on Saturday night in the round-robin finale.

