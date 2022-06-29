FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Host Saint John wins Memorial Cup junior hockey title

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 9:12 PM

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Vincent Sevigny and Cam MacDonald scored early and the host Saint John Sea Dogs won the Memorial Cup, beating the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Saint John won its second Memorial Cup title in four appearances, rebounding from a first-round loss to Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playofffs.

The Sea Dogs also won in 2011 in Mississauga, Ontario, and lost in the semifinal games in 2012 and 2017. The event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

Riley Bezeau, William Dufour, Josh Lawrence and Peter Reynolds also scored for Saint John, directed by interim coach Gardiner MacDougall of the University of New Brunswick. Nikolas Hurtubise made 25 saves.

Mason McTavish scored twice for Hamilton. Jan Mysak also connected.

Sevigny opened the scoring 2:35 in and MacDonald made it 2-0 at 5:47. McTavish cut it to 2-1 at 7:45 of the first.

Bezeau and Dufour scored in a 34-second span early in the second period. Mysak got one back for Hamilton with nine seconds left in the second.

Lawrence made it 5-2 at 6:32 of the third.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

