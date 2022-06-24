SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » NHL News » Bulldogs beat Oil Kings…

Bulldogs beat Oil Kings 3-2 to reach Memorial Cup semifinal

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 9:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Marco Costantini made 40 saves, Mason McTavish scored the deciding goal and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal game.

Shawinigan will face host Saint John on Saturday in the round-robin finale, with the winner advancing to the final and the loser to the semifinal.

McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year, gave Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton a 3-1 lead with 6:34 left.

Avery Hayes and Ryan Winterton had power-play goals for the Bulldogs in the first period. Hayes connected at 9:09 and Winterton with 3:13 left.

Jalen Luypen and Jake Neighbours scored in third for Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Luypen cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 2:03 and Neighbours scored with 2:46 left.

Sebastian Cossa stopped 32 shots for the Oil Kings.

Hamilton finished 1-2 in round-robin play, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan on Thursday night. Edmonton beat host Saint John 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night for its lone victory.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up