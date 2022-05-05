RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Possible swap of Ukrainian fighters for Russian POWs | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand
Home » NHL News » 5 German soccer fans…

5 German soccer fans detained in Spain following clashes

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Five German soccer fans have been detained following clashes ahead of the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, Spanish authorities said Wednesday.

Spanish police said the Frankfurt fans were taken into custody after fighting with Scottish supporters and officers at about midnight in the center of the city.

Police said the Frankfurt supporters threw bricks and tables from bars, and fired flares at Rangers fans and at police officers.

There were no reports of significant injuries.

More than 5,000 security personnel are on alert in the southern Spanish city as authorities expected up to 150,000 fans to arrive for Wednesday’s match in Europe’s second-tier club competition. Most were without tickets for the final.

Frankfurt fans had already caused problems in the city ahead of the team’s game against Seville club Real Betis in the round of 16.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

State CIO to leave in June

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up