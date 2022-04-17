RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 1:01 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started.

Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day.

Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:27 span early in the second.

Lindholm and Tkachuk each scored their 39th goals and Gaudreau had his 36th.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Carolina on Monday night.

Flames: At Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

