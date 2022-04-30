Devin Shore scores lone SO goal, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Devin Shore scored the lone shootout goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Devin Shore scored the lone shootout goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night while resting star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the regular-season finale.

Edmonton will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves and Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie scored to help the Oilers (49-27-6) set a franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at Rogers Place. They also have won seven of eight overall.

J.T. Miller and Conor Garland scored for Vancouver and Spencer Martin stopped 31 shots. The Canucks missed the playoffs, finishing 40-30-12.

