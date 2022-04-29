RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » NHL News » Connor Hellebuyck makes 32…

Connor Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Flames 3-1

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 42nd goal of the season for Calgary. The Flames finished 50-22-11, going 5-0-2 in their previous seven games.

Dan Vladar stopped 40 shots for the Pacific Division’s top club.

Appleton broke a tie at 6:06 of the second period, scoring off a rebound of Josh Morrissey’s point shot.

Dillon scored into an empty net with 20 seconds remaining.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up