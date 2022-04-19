Canucks beat Stars 6-2, extend winning streak to 6 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Brock Boeser and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and two assists for the Canucks. Vasily Podkolzin and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists.

Roope Hintz had two goals for Dallas, including a short-handed score in the second period.

Thatcher Demko stopped 28 of 30 shots for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 15 of 19 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Scott Wedgewood had 10 saves in relief.

NOTES: Alex Chiasson was a late scratch for the Canucks with a non-COVID illness. The right winger took the warmup but was replaced in the lineup by Nic Petan. Chiasson was on a five-game point streak with five goals and four assists. … Stars defenseman Esa Lindell also missed the game with a non-COVID illness. … Vancouver was without captain Bo Horvat. He’ll be out at least two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury against the Coyotes on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Dallas: At Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Vancouver: Host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

