RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » NHL News » Canadiens rout Panthers 10-2…

Canadiens rout Panthers 10-2 in regular-season finale

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens routed the Presidents’ Trophy champion Florida Panthers 10-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

As Tyler Pitlick netted Montreal’s 10th goal, “Guy! Guy! Guy!” chants rained from the Bell Centre rafters honoring late Habs great Guy Lafleur.

Carey Price made 37 saves in his 700th career start for his first victory of the season. Florida’s Jonas Johansson allowed 10 goals on 37 shots.

The Canadiens (22-49-11) scored on their first three shots. Jordan Harris had his first career goal to open the spree, Mike Hoffman tapped in a loose puck in the crease and Caufield scored on a wrist shot.

Brendan Gallagher, Mathieu Perreault, Jake Evans and Christian Dvorak also scored for Montreal.

Ben Chiarot and Noel Acciari scored for Florida (58-18-6).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up